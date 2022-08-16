India releases flood water in Ravi, forces Pakistanis to take shelter in trees

India has released a massive 171,00 cusecs water in the River Ravi, forcing several Pakistani villagers to take shelter in trees.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned government bodies to take precautionary measures as a medium to high-level flood in River Ravi was expected.

According to the PDMA, floods may occur along the river banks in Gujranwala, Lahore, and Multan divisions, while the water level may rise in the rivers connected to Ravi.

Overflowing Ravi has already left many villages submerged in water. According to DC Narowal, an emergency has been declared across all departments to cope with the flood situation.

Due to the overflow, the paddy crop cultivated on hundreds of acres has been destroyed and road links to many villages have been cut off۔

People in the Rajanpur district are facing a grim situation as not only several villages have lost road link with the district headquarters but villagers – including women and children — have been forced to take shelter in trees.

The region faced massive floods in 2010 when a flood of 74,000 cusecs passed in Koh-e-Sultan, but this time the flood level has surpassed the record.

The flood has caused widespread destruction.

Areas are being evacuated by Rescue 1122, and a mobile veterinary hospital has also been established for animals.

The flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa are waiting for aid. The victims say they suffered losses due to the administration’s incompetence.

As the urban areas of Mangrotha remain submerged in several feet of water, the situation there has caused flood affectees to travel long distances to bury their families’ dead bodies.

In addition to central and southern Punjab, the Khirthar mountain range in Sindh’s Dadu district caused flooding in river channels that entered Kachho, severing the partially restored land connections.