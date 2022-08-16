IHC directs sessions judge to hear Gill’s physical remand request again

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the District and Sessions Court judge to again hear the government’s appeal in the case pertaining to granting the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shehbaz Gill.

Hearing of the case was conducted on Tuesday at the IHC. The court directed the lower court judge to conduct the hearing today (Tuesday) and announce a verdict on the basis of merit.

In the last hearing, Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon had contended before the court that Gill gave a statement on a TV channel that prompted the government to take a strict notice and register a case against him.

Gill was arrested by the police on charges of inciting rebellion in the military on August 9 and is currently in jail on judicial remand.

Earlier on Monday, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had alleged that Gill, who is also his chief of staff, was tortured while in police custody.