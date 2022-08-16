Naseem, Salman open up about their ODI debut

Pacer Naseem Shah and all-rounder Salman Ali Aga are ready set to make their ODI debut against Netherlands in the first ODI on Tuesday.

The first match of the three-ODI series, which is part of the ICC Super League, will be played in Rotterdam.

While talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the duo were optimistic to make an impact in the ODI series.

“Very excited for my debut,” Aga said. “It is a dream to represent Pakistan, obviously can’t express my feeling in words, this is the best feeling ever that I never experienced before.”

“I’m very thankful to the management and it is a proud moment for me and my family,” he added.

“I have been through this before, and it’s kind of same feeling,” said Naseem, who has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests. “I have some happy and sad memories of my Test debut and I’m feeling somewhat like the same.”

Fourth-ranked Pakistan will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August. The visiting side occupies fifth spot with 90 points. Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab second position in the points table.