IHC forms larger bench to hear prohibited funding case on Aug 18

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday decided to form a larger bench in the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the hearing, acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq said the larger bench will hear the case on August 18.

He added that the larger bench will also look into the matter of the stay order apart from the show cause notice.

PTI was represented by Advocate Anwar Mansoor. He contended before the court that PTI had also challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) fact finding report. “The Supreme Court has clearly stated in the Hanif Abbasi case that the disclosure of accounts is not necessary due to different reasons,” he said.

Upon hearing this, the acting IHC CJ remarked that “According to his memory, this is the first case of its kind after the Wali Khan case.”

The PTI lawyer requested that the court bind the election commission not to take any action to the extent of the issued show cause notices.

Hearing was adjourned till August 18.

