Toyota announces price reduction for customers

With favorable exchange rates and the dollar losing ground against the Pakistani rupee, the Indus Motor Company (IMC) has decided to decrease the prices for its completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicle models by as much as Rs1.1Million.

Variant Old price New Price YARIS GLi M/T 1.3 Rs3,799,000 Rs3,539,000 YARIS GLi CVT 1.3 Rs4,039,000 Rs3,769,000 YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3 Rs3,999,000 Rs3,729,000 YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3 Rs4,209,000 Rs3,929,000 YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5 Rs4,309,000 Rs4,009,000 YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5 Rs4,569,000 Rs4,259,000

Variant Old price New Price Corolla 1.6 M/T Rs4,899,000 Rs4,569,000 Corolla 1.6 A/T Rs5,139,000 Rs4,789,000 Corolla 1.6 A/T UPSPEC Rs5,639,000 Rs5,279,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT Rs5,679,000 Rs5,269,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT SR Rs6,189,000 Rs5,709,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT SR (BLACK) Rs6,149,000 Rs5,749,000

Variant Old price New Price REVO G 2.8 M/T Rs9,819,000 Rs9,169,000 REVO G AUTO 2.8 Rs10,299,000 Rs9,609,000 REVO V AUTO 2.8 Rs11,349,000 Rs10,599,000 REVO ROCCO Rs11,999,000 Rs11,179,000

Variant Old price New Price FORTUNER 2.7 G Rs12,489,000 Rs11,579,000 FORTUNER 2.7 V Rs14,279,000 Rs13,259,000 FORTUNER 2.8 SIGMA 4 Rs15,069,000 Rs13,969,000 FORTUNER LEGENDER Rs15,839,000 Rs14,699,000

Earlier, the hike in price by the automotive manufacturers was due to depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

However, according to the sales report by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Toyota suffered a decline in sales by 62% consequently.