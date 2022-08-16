Watch Live

Toyota announces price reduction for customers

Prices slashed for all CKD models due to appreciation of rupee
Aug 16, 2022
Photo: AFP/FILE

With favorable exchange rates and the dollar losing ground against the Pakistani rupee, the Indus Motor Company (IMC) has decided to decrease the prices for its completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicle models by as much as Rs1.1Million.

Variant Old price New Price
YARIS GLi M/T 1.3 Rs3,799,000 Rs3,539,000
YARIS GLi CVT 1.3 Rs4,039,000 Rs3,769,000
YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3 Rs3,999,000 Rs3,729,000
YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3 Rs4,209,000 Rs3,929,000
YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5 Rs4,309,000 Rs4,009,000
YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5 Rs4,569,000 Rs4,259,000
Corolla 1.6 M/T Rs4,899,000 Rs4,569,000
Corolla 1.6 A/T Rs5,139,000 Rs4,789,000
Corolla 1.6 A/T UPSPEC Rs5,639,000 Rs5,279,000
Corolla 1.8 CVT Rs5,679,000 Rs5,269,000
Corolla 1.8 CVT SR Rs6,189,000 Rs5,709,000
Corolla 1.8 CVT SR (BLACK) Rs6,149,000 Rs5,749,000
REVO G 2.8 M/T Rs9,819,000 Rs9,169,000
REVO G AUTO 2.8 Rs10,299,000 Rs9,609,000
REVO V AUTO 2.8 Rs11,349,000 Rs10,599,000
REVO ROCCO Rs11,999,000 Rs11,179,000
FORTUNER 2.7 G Rs12,489,000 Rs11,579,000
FORTUNER 2.7 V Rs14,279,000 Rs13,259,000
FORTUNER 2.8 SIGMA 4 Rs15,069,000 Rs13,969,000
FORTUNER LEGENDER Rs15,839,000 Rs14,699,000

Earlier, the hike in price by the automotive manufacturers was due to depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

However, according to the sales report by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Toyota suffered a decline in sales by 62% consequently.

