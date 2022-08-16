Toyota announces price reduction for customers
Prices slashed for all CKD models due to appreciation of rupee
With favorable exchange rates and the dollar losing ground against the Pakistani rupee, the Indus Motor Company (IMC) has decided to decrease the prices for its completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicle models by as much as Rs1.1Million.
|Variant
|Old price
|New Price
|YARIS GLi M/T 1.3
|Rs3,799,000
|Rs3,539,000
|YARIS GLi CVT 1.3
|Rs4,039,000
|Rs3,769,000
|YARIS ATIV M/T 1.3
|Rs3,999,000
|Rs3,729,000
|YARIS ATIV CVT 1.3
|Rs4,209,000
|Rs3,929,000
|YARIS ATIV X M/T 1.5
|Rs4,309,000
|Rs4,009,000
|YARIS ATIV X CVT 1.5
|Rs4,569,000
|Rs4,259,000
|Variant
|Old price
|New Price
|Corolla 1.6 M/T
|Rs4,899,000
|Rs4,569,000
|Corolla 1.6 A/T
|Rs5,139,000
|Rs4,789,000
|Corolla 1.6 A/T UPSPEC
|Rs5,639,000
|Rs5,279,000
|Corolla 1.8 CVT
|Rs5,679,000
|Rs5,269,000
|Corolla 1.8 CVT SR
|Rs6,189,000
|Rs5,709,000
|Corolla 1.8 CVT SR (BLACK)
|Rs6,149,000
|Rs5,749,000
|Variant
|Old price
|New Price
|REVO G 2.8 M/T
|Rs9,819,000
|Rs9,169,000
|REVO G AUTO 2.8
|Rs10,299,000
|Rs9,609,000
|REVO V AUTO 2.8
|Rs11,349,000
|Rs10,599,000
|REVO ROCCO
|Rs11,999,000
|Rs11,179,000
|Variant
|Old price
|New Price
|FORTUNER 2.7 G
|Rs12,489,000
|Rs11,579,000
|FORTUNER 2.7 V
|Rs14,279,000
|Rs13,259,000
|FORTUNER 2.8 SIGMA 4
|Rs15,069,000
|Rs13,969,000
|FORTUNER LEGENDER
|Rs15,839,000
|Rs14,699,000
Earlier, the hike in price by the automotive manufacturers was due to depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.
However, according to the sales report by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Toyota suffered a decline in sales by 62% consequently.