Rupee’s march against dollar almost grinds to a halt

The rupee’s march against the US dollar continued for a 13th consecutive working day on Tuesday, even if the change in value indicated that the rupee could be running out of steam as it appreciated to a value of Rs213.90.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 0.04% on Tuesday to improve to a value of Rs213.90, up from Rs213.98 the day before.

The last time the rupee was at this value was on July 14 when its value had depreciated from Rs210.95 to Rs215.20.

Earlier, during intraday trading, the value of dollar fell by Rs1.48 in the interbank on Tuesday.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciate against the US dollar, improving by another 0.71%.

The interbank currency market closed with the US dollar valued at Rs213.98 while in the open market, the dollar remained lower with a value of Rs210.

According to currency dealers, the value of the dollar is expected to drop further in the next few days as the country expects to receive two tranches from the International Monetary Fund worth $1.2 billion.