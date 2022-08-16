Rupee continues winning streak against dollar for 13th consecutive day

The rupee continued to gain ground against the US dollar for the 13th consecutive working day, as the latter dropped to a low of Rs212.50 during intraday trading.

The value of dollar fell by Rs1.48 in the interbank on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar, improving by another 0.71%.

The interbank currency market closed with the US dollar valued at Rs213.98 while in the open market, the dollar remained lower with a value of Rs210.

According to currency dealers, the value of the dollar is expected to drop further in the next few days as the country expects to receive two tranches from the International Monetary Fund worth $1.2 billion.