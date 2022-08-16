Laborer killed, 10 injured as under-construction building collapses in Karachi

A laborer died while ten others were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Surjani Sector 4D area.

According to rescue teams, ten workers trapped inside the building were rescued safely.

Locals of the area said rickshaws were parked under the under-construction building.

Some residents of the area were sitting outside near the building when the incident occurred.

According to initial reports, the building was being constructed on poor materials and additional floors were being made on weak foundations.

Sources familiar with the matter said one builder of the building is currently in Dubai while police is searching for his partner.

According to eyewitnesses, the rescue operation was delayed for at least 90 minutes. Even then the district administration, CBC teams along with heavy machinery had not reached the site of the incident.

Initially, the local residents were busy removing the debris by themselves.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV, DIG West said 11 injured workers were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed and Jinnah Hospitals. One severely injured laborer succumbed to his injuries.

He added that there might be more workers trapped under the debris.

It is pertinent to mention that a case is underway against the builder in the Sindh High Court for illegal construction of the collapsed building.

In the Petition titled No. D-3811/2022 filed on behalf of Muhammad Sabir, the concerned authorities including Sindh Building Control Authority director have been made parties.

The builders had arranged accommodation for labor and contractors in the under-construction building.