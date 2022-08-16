Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10am | 16 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | 16 August 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10am | 16 August 2022 Recommended Despite global oil price going down, petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs6.72 Toyota announces price reduction for customers Pakistan’s likely playing XI for first Netherlands ODI Related Stories VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much Most Popular Ogra wants to increase petrol price by Rs16.48 Marcus Stoinis accuses Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’ Women supporters molested after PTI’s Lahore rally