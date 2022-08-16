Pakistan’s likely playing XI for first Netherlands ODI

Babar Azam-led Pakistan are all set to face the Netherlands in the first ODI on Tuesday in Rotterdam.

The three-match series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies the fifth spot with 90 points.

Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab the second position in the points table.

While speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar hinted at giving opportunities to the youngsters during the series.

“We will not become complacent here and the players are ready to express themselves at the ground,” he said. “In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills.”

One of the very obvious changes will be including a pacer in place of injured Shaheen. Naseem Shah has a strong case as he bowled superbly during the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

Apart from him, Mohammad Haris or Salman Ali Aga may get an opportunity in the game.

Pakistan’s Possible XI:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Aga/Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.