At least 20 killed in oil tanker-passenger bus collision on M5 Motorway

At least 20 people were killed in an accident between a passenger bus and an oil tanker on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway near the Jalalpur Interchange in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to rescue services personnel, the passenger bus was on its way to Karachi from Lahore when an oil tanker collided with it. Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident that resulted in the loss of more lives.

Some severely injured persons were transported to the Nishtar Hospital in Multan. Emergency was also declared in the medical centers of Jalalpur.

Hospital sources said the condition of three injured passengers was critical and 80 percent of their bodies were burnt.

They added that the bodies of the deceased are badly burnt and identification is impossible. DNA testing will be carried out for identification.

According to the initial details, 22 passengers belonged to Karachi whereas two hailed from Hyderabad. The incident took place around 2am.

Commenting on the incident, the motorway police spokesperson said rescue, fire brigade and police teams reached the site of the incident as soon as they were alerted about it.

He added that nine passengers were rescued safely. The rescue operation lasted for at least four hours.