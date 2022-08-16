Petrol prices, Imran Khan’s nomination on 9 NA seats, harassment of foreign tourist

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and developments we will be following today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Petrol price in country goes up by Rs6.72

The federal government on Monday increased per liter price of petrol by Rs6.72 and slashed that of diesel by Rs0.51 for the next fortnight.

The new prices will become effective from August 16 till the month end.

The Finance Division, in its notification, said that in view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers.

Govt decides to file objection to Imran Khan’s nomination

The PML-N-led coalition government has decided to file a petition against former prime minister Imran Khan’s nomination in nine constituencies of the National Assembly (NA) which got vacant after the assembly speaker approved nine resignations of PTI lawmakers on August 5.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for by-elections on nine seats of the lower house of the Parliament. The by-polls will be held on September 25.

Islamabad IGP takes notice of harassment

Islamabad Police on Monday launched an inquiry into the harassment of foreign women tourists in Shakarparian.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Akbar Durrani has taken notice of the incident, a tweet from the official handle of Islamabad Police said.

Operations DIG Sohail Zafar Chatta will supervise the case.