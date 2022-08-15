Islamabad IGP takes notice of harassment of foreign tourists in Shakarparian

Islamabad Police on Monday launched an inquiry into the harassment of foreign women tourists in Shakarparian.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nasir Akbar Durrani has taken notice of the incident, a tweet from the official handle of Islamabad Police said.

Operations DIG Sohail Zafar Chatta will supervise the case.

As per first information report (FIR), the case has been registered under sections 354, 509, 147, 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The tweet added that the video of the incident was being sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the identification of suspects.

It said that all suspects will be arrested after identification.

In clips that went viral on social media platforms, some men could be seen surrounding and harassing three foreign tourists including two females in Shakarparian.

Apparently, the incident occurred on August 14 – Independence Day – as the female tourists could also be seen donned in green and white attire - color of Pakistan’s flag.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and received widespread condemnation.

The social media users called for strict action against the culprits.