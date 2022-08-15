Poliovirus detected from sewage samples of two more cities

In August, the poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples of another two cities; a discovery that extends the known presence of the virus from the country’s tribal belt to urban centers.

This year so far, some 14 of 15 cases of the crippling disease have been detected in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

With the detection of the virus in environmental samples of eight cities, health officials have expressed concerns the poliovirus could infect children in all four provinces after North Waziristan.

The health ministry officials said that the virus was detected for the first time in sewerage samples of Bahawalpur.

Another sample with the presence of poliovirus was collected from Rawalpindi, they added.

Alarmed over the situation, the officials said that the results of samples from different cities of KP, Punjab, and Sindh were yet to come.

Last month, the virus was detected in environmental samples of seven different cities including four cities of KP, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.