Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 15 August 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 15 August 2022 Aug 15, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 15 August 2022 Recommended Despite global oil price going down, petrol price in Pakistan goes up by Rs6.72 Reports: Saudi Arabia agrees to renew $3 billion loan WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lawyers sue CIA for spying on them Most Popular Ogra wants to increase petrol price by Rs16.48 Marcus Stoinis accuses Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’ Women supporters molested after PTI’s Lahore rally