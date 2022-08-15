World oil falls another $4 a barrel

The oil price on the international market dropped by another $4 a barrel, or 5%, on Monday to $94.21.

Brent crude was trading at nearly $98 a barrel on Sunday, August 14, but the price registered a sharp decline on the first business day.

Since July 19, Brent has dropped by $12 a barrel. It was being traded at $107 a barrel last month.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) — the crude oil that is mainly used in the United States — was trading at $88.56 a barrel on Monday.

The latest drop in crude oil prices in being linked to slowing economic activity in China.

Beijing is both the biggest importer and consumer of crude oil.

Rising inflation in the west has also checked oil prices which soared sharply after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The government in Pakistan was expected to announce a decrease in the prices of petroleum products on Monday.

Oil prices in the country are calculated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) based on the average exchange rate of the rupee and international oil prices for the past fifteen days.

In recent days, the Pakistani rupee has emerged stronger against the US dollar on the back of growing optimism in the market as Pakistan’s chances of securing an IMF loan tranche improved.