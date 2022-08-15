WATCH: Overseas Pakistanis celebrate country’s diamond jubilee in US
Not just Pakistan but overseas Pakistanis in the United States (US) also celebrated 75th Independence Day or diamond jubilee with patriotic zeal.
The overseas Pakistanis gathered in Chicago and New York and enjoyed the day amid patriotic flavor and songs.
Differently-abled people also participated in the Independence Day celebrations.
The participants enthusiastically hoisted Pakistan’s flag and bands played the tunes of patriotic songs.