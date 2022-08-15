‘SBP agrees to release stuck-up containers within three days’

The central bank has agreed to release all the shipping containers loaded with imported goods that arrived at the ports until July 5, 2022 but remained stuck up awaiting approval from SBP, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Idrees said on Monday.

The finance ministry imposed a ban on the import of non-essential luxury items on July 5, in an attempt to check the outflow of US dollars from the country.

SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman says that stuck containers carry solar panels, cars, and cosmetics and electronic items.

A KCCI official told SAMAA Money that traders were not against a ban on the import of luxury items but goods that had arrived at the ports before July 5 should not have been stopped. The government decision incurred a heavy cost to importers who had to pay demurrage.

Muhammad Idrees, referring to a message received from Deputy Governor SBP Dr Inayat Hussain, said that the deputy governor SBP has assured that all the cases wherein the Bill of Lading is prior to issuance of SBP’s instructions on July 5, 2022 which have been submitted by KCCI will be released within the next 2 to 3 days whereas any other pending request for release of the similar stuck-up consignment may also be referred to SBP for a timely release.

Muhammad Idrees said that thanks to the untiring efforts made the leadership of Karachi Chamber, particularly Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala who constantly remained in touch with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and kept convincing him to resolve this matter, relief has finally been provided to perturbed importers which the business community warmly welcomes.

He thanked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for taking a keen interest in all the issues being raised by KCCI and issuing prompt directives for resolving the same on top priority which has helped in restoring the confidence of the entire business and industrial community.

“This particular step to release stuck up containers along with some other pro-business measures and the government seriousness towards resolving the pressing issues suffered by the economy would ensure that the wheels of the industry keep on spinning without any interruption”, he said.