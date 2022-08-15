Armed motorcyclists rob Rs8m from fuel pump workers headed to bank

Four armed motorcyclists in Karachi mugged Rs8 million from the workers of a fuel pump who were headed to a bank for depositing money on Monday.

The incident occurred in the broad daylight on busy Abul Hassan Isphani Road.

As per the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by the police, two suspects were wearing helmets while other two had covered their faces with facemasks.

Sindh Police East SSP Abdul Rahim Sherazi told SAMAA Digital that two workers of a fuel pump – located at confluence of Sohrab Goth and Abul Hassan Isphani Road - were going to a bank to deposit Rs8 million.

The workers were intercepted by four motorcyclists on two separate motorbikes. The suspects snatched money from victims on gunpoint and rode away.

SSP Sherazi said that the fuel pump and bank are located only around 600 meters apart. However, the robbers looted the victims when they had covered less than half of this distance.

Criticizing negligence of the fuel pump management, the police official said as per protocols, the police were not informed about such huge movement of cash.

Under the devised protocol, the police must be informed when a citizen is carrying Rs1 million or more; he added.

However, SSP also did not rule out involvement of the pump staff in the incident.

He said the robbers rode away easily after snatching such a huge sum which calls into question staff’s involvement.

The police have started investigation into the case including the fuel pump staff.