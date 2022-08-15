Punjab govt terminates cop who pulled gun on PTI female protestor during Azadi March

A sub-inspector of Punjab Police – who pulled his gun on a female protestor during PTI’s Azadi Marchi on May 25 - has been dismissed from service.

Punjab Home Minister Muhammad Hashim shared this on his official Twitter handle on Monday evening.

In the tweet, the provincial minister wrote, “Sub-Inspector Abid Jutt, who pulled a pistol on an innocent and peaceful woman on May 25, has been dismissed from service by the competent authority today after conducting departmental action.”

He vowed that they would not tolerate black sheep in the Punjab Police as it was a professional organization.

Notably, after coming into power in Punjab replacing the PML-N government, the ruling coalition – PTI-PML-Q – had initiated action against the police personnel involved in action against the PTI activists and supporters before and during PTI’s Azadi March.

PTI chairman had – on multiple occasions too - reiterated his resolve to bring the police officials who resorted to ‘violence’ against women and children under the law.