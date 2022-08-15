Recurrence: Chartered plane flying from India makes landing in Karachi

A charted airplane that took off from India made landed at Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi on Monday noon – sixth such landing in a span of two months.

According to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Rizwan Alam, the charted plane touched down at JIA at 12:10pm.

It had taken off from Hyderabad Deccan in India and landed in Karachi to pick up 12 passengers – 10 of whom were reportedly Pakistani nationals while two held other nationalities.

Clearing the air around frequent landings of airplanes flying from India during the last couple of months, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said the chartered plane was not Indian and registered in the Marshall Islands.

He said that the airplane left for Dubai with all 12 passengers on board.

The spokesperson said that many chartered planes flying from India land at Karachi airport for re-fuelling.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported the landing as ‘emergency landing’.