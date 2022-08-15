Babar, Rizwan eye milestones as Pakistan face Netherlands in series opener

Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to face the Netherlands in the first-ever bilateral series commencing from Tuesday, 16 August in Rotterdam.

Fourth-ranked Pakistan will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August. The three-match series is part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies fifth spot with 90 points.

Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab second position in the points table.

The series would present Babar an opportunity to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons in international cricket. Meanwhile, Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan requires 18 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs.

Imam-ul-Haq, who trails his skipper Babar on second spot in the ICC batters’ rankings, will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after amassing seven fifty-plus scores on the trot in ODIs.

Pakistan will be without the services of world number three ODI bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not available for the first two games due to knee injury.

Reflecting on team’s preparation ahead of the series, Babar Azam said that it is an opportunity for the youngster to showcase their talent in absence of Shaheen.

“It’s great to be here in Netherlands for the first time,” he said while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “The weather and the hospitality is very good here and we are being looked after really well.

“I do follow Netherlands cricket and I am impressed with their passion for the game. I am very hopeful that the series starting tomorrow will go a long way to promote the game in this region.

“We will not become complacent here and the players are ready to express themselves at the ground. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills.”

“We are looking forward to a good contest between bat and ball and I am hopeful the fans will turn up in numbers to witness the series.”

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil ShahMohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule:

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam 18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam 21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam