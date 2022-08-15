KP Police arrest suspect who barred women from taking carnival ride

A group of veiled women in Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was barred from taking carnival ride in a park.

The incident occurred on Sunday – August 14 - when the women visited a park with their children to celebrate the Independence Day.

A male visitor objected to the presence of men and women together in the park, calling it against their values and honor.

A video making rounds on social media showed a man objecting to the presence of women along with men in the park.

He scaled the stairs to the ride and forced females to get off of it.

The suspect also hurled profanities at the women while other men present there acted as spectators.

As the incident received backlash on social media, the police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

The park management said that after this incident, they allocated a segregated space for female visitors to the park.