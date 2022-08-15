Punjab CM shuffles cabinet within 10 days of appointment

Less than 10 days after the Punjab Cabinet took the oath, Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has given a nod to change the portfolios of the Punjab ministers.

The 21-member Punjab cabinet had taken oath on August 6 and within 10 days Elahi has decided to shuffle the portfolios of his ministers.

Dr Yasmin Rashid who had served as Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare in the Buzdar government was awarded the same portfolio when Elahi took as the province’s executive. However, it has been decided to change her portfolio and give her the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Akhtar Malik will replace her as Punjab Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

Similarly, the public prosecution portfolio ministry will be taken from Raja Basharat. He will have charge of the Cooperative, Parliamentary Affairs and Environment Department. Earlier, Khurram Shehzad had the portfolio of Punjab Parliamentary Affairs.

Arsalan Khalid, former PM Imran Khan’s focal person on social media and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf social media head, has been appointed as Special Assistant Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).