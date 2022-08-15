Govt decides to file objection to Imran Khan’s nomination on 9 NA seats

The PML-N-led coalition government has decided to file a petition against former prime minister Imran Khan’s nomination in nine constituencies of the National Assembly (NA) which got vacant after the assembly speaker approved nine resignations of PTI lawmakers on August 5.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for by-elections on nine seats of the lower house of the Parliament. The by-polls will be held on September 25.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan had decided to contest all seats by himself, and also submitted his nomination papers.

The ruling coalition partners, however, have decided to file objection to his nomination.

They have also completed consultation with legal experts in this regard.

The objections will be filed in the ECP between August 17 and 20, sources said.

They added that the objections against Khan pertaining to his involvement in Toshakhana and PTI’s foreign funding cases would be raised with the ECP.