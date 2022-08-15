All you need to know about iPhone 14 lineup

The highly-anticipated iPhone 14 lineup from Apple is expected to launch in September with the company expecting to ditch its mini variant.

The launch of Apple’s flagship device is just a month away, however, with every passing day new leaks and rumours are creating a buzz in the market.

These are the things that we can expect to see from it:

Release date:

The latest lineup of iPhones is expected to unveil on 13 September 2022.

No iPhone Mini?

This is something that will be confirmed during the event. However, based on reliable sources and reports, the company has ditched the idea of releasing the new mini variant of the device in the upcoming event.

The decision is reportedly been made due to its unpopularity among users. However, Apple is now more emphasized on larger iPhone models.

Bigger displays and new processor:

The most significant changes based on leaks and rumors are a notch-less display with a hole-punch camera, an upgraded A16 bionic chipset with advanced AI, and much more.

The company has reportedly eliminated the notch for the first time in the phone.

The base model, iPhone 14 and 14 Pro may feature a 6.1-inch display, whereas the larger iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are expected to have a 6.7-inch display.

Sadly the new hole-punch style will only be limited to pro models, and low-end models will continue to feature a standard notch style display.

The base model of this year’s iPhone will have last year’s chipset – A15 bionic, and only the pro model will get the latest A16 bionic chipset. The main reason for this step is to cut expenses and tackle the ongoing supply issues of processors.

Though the phone may look a bit similar to its predecessor iPhone 13 lineup, however, this time the company is rumoured to be using different materials to replace the stainless steel frame.

Apple may retain the stainless steel frame for its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, however, the pro models are expected to come with a titanium frame and a new vapor chamber thermal system to keep your iPhone cool during heavy gaming and intense usage.

Apple’s latest flagship smartphones will have a 128 GB base variant, with 6GB RAM. The pro models might get faster RAMs.

Cameras

The camera is an essential part of the iPhone lineup, and Apple is not compromising on its improvement. Rumors indicate that the company has made improvements to its ultra-wide lens.

Besides, that Apple may throw an additional periscope lens for more excellent and much better optical zoom.

Pro models expect to have a 48MP sensor and 8K video support.

New charging port?

The upcoming iPhone series might replace the lightning port with a more standardized USB type C port. Along with 30W fast charging support to charge up the device quicker than previous generations.

Talking about the pricing, the iPhone 14 is expected to start at $799, the base model might not get an increase, but it is expected that Apple is increasing the price of pro models.