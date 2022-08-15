Flood death toll in Balochistan nears 200 as PM orders fund disbursement within 3 days

The flood death toll in Balochistan climbed to 197 on Monday as the monsoon continues to wreak havoc in the region as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif orders authorities to disburse funds for flood affectees within three days.

According to the latest data shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Balochistan, at least three villages in Kohlu were completely submerged due to incessant rains while rivers and tributaries overflowed in the Musakhel District.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Dashti said that two dams were damaged in Musakhel during the recent rains.

“Many low-lying areas were submerged due to floods and rivers overflow.”

In Dukki, madrassah students had to take refuge on the roof of their madrasah to save their lives.

It is worth noting that Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizinjo has ordered a probe into the damages to the dams caused by monsoon rain and floods.

On the other hand, Gwadar-Rato Dero Road that connects Sindh and Balochistan has also been closed due to landslides.

According to a report issued by the PDMA, Balochistan, nine more people lost their lives in the flood, increasing the death toll to 197.

Furthermore, 19,762 houses were also obliterated by the floods and incessant monsoon spells.

According to PDMA, 21,500 tents and 31,000 food packets have been distributed among flood victims in a bid to rehabilitate them.

Another flood warning for Balochistan, Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division has sent out a flood warning as Kabul tributaries overflow in the region adjacent to Balochistan.

Moreover, authorities have also warned that canals in Dera Ghazi Khan may bear the brunt of Chenab floods making headway into the area.

Floodwater thrown by India into the Chenab River has severely affected the already damaged water reservoir system of the country.

As of now, a major flood threat looms on the region hosting Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur barrages.

All institutions have been ordered to stay vigilant in the wake of the emergency.

Rawal Dam’s spillways opened

For the second time in a week, the spillways of Rawal Dam were opened to let out excess monsoon rainwater.

People residing near the regulatory floodway have been asked to exercise caution during the water shedding.

On August 12, the dam’s spillways were opened to manage the water level in the reservoir that had surpassed the ‘red mark’.