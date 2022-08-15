Ronaldo gets green light to leave Manchester United: report

It looks like Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at Manchester United is about to come to an end, as Erik ten Hag has reportedly had a change of heart regarding the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future.

The 37-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils, who failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Ten Hag, who joined the club earlier this summer, has remained adamant throughout the transfer window that the Portuguese legend remains part of his plans for this season. However, it seems impossible for him to keep the iconic striker at the club following consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, the 52-year-old is now open to letting Ronaldo leave this summer.

The former Ajax boss is reportedly having difficulty in reintegrating Ronaldo back into the squad after he missed most of the pre-season due to family reasons.

The publication claims that Ronaldo has been arguing about the high-pressing approach implemented by Ten Hag.

However, the Red Devils will only be open to selling the record goal scorer if they can recruit in the forward areas.