North Waziristan: One terrorist killed in intelligence-based operation

One terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, said the military media wing - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an IBO after receiving information about the presence of miscreants.

One terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

The slain terrorist was involved in the attacks on security forces and killing of civilians, the ISPR claimed. He was involved in the killing of Qari Sami in North Waziristan.