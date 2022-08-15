Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani calls PTI an imported party

PTI is an imported party, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani snaps at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a media briefing in Multan on Monday as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) prepares to contest by-elections in Punjab.

The former prime minister said it has been proved that PTI has been collecting foreign funds to put forth its agenda.

He said the government would not bow to pressure and the general elections will be held on time.

Gilani also told the media that Punjab Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik has announced the dissemination of funds at such a crucial time to influence the results of the NA-157 by-polls. He requested the election commission to probe it.

On a question regarding freedom of media, Gilani said he has always spoken against draconian laws and supports liberty.

“But, we will not support anyone ridiculing the country’s martyrs or throwing shade on our institutions,” he added.

When pressed to share his views regarding the differential treatment meted out to the politicians of other political parties on speaking ill about the institutions, Gilani shied away and took shelter by saying he cannot comment on a subjudice matter.