Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2pm | 15 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines 2pm | 15 August 2022 Aug 15, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 2pm | 15 August 2022 Recommended Pakistan Forever: Nation celebrates diamond jubilee Recurrence: Chartered plane flying from India makes emergency landing in Karachi Babar, Rizwan eye milestones as Pakistan face Netherlands in series opener Related Stories VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much Most Popular Ogra wants to increase petrol price by Rs16.48 Women supporters molested after PTI’s Lahore rally Marcus Stoinis accuses Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’