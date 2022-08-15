President Alvi approves appointment of PPP’s Mehdi Shah as GB Governor

President Arif Alvi approved on Monday appointment of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Mehdi Shah as Governor Gilgit Baltistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz had recommended Shah’s name for the post of GB governor.

The appointment comes after the president accepted the resignation of Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on June 25, 2022 and Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Ali as Acting Governor till appointment of a new Governor.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Shafiquddin’s name was also short-listed for the post.

Who is Mehdi Shah?

Syed Mehdi Shah is a PPP stalwart. He was elected as the first chief minister of GB after then Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari signed on the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-governance) Order, 2009.

In 2020 elections, Shah contested from GBA-7 Skardu on Pakistan Peoples Party’s ticket. He, however, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Raja Zakaria Khan Maqpoon.