IHC seeks Shahbaz Gill’s response to government’s plea to acquire physical remand

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to submit a response, to the government’s plea to award his custody to the police, by tomorrow.

Shehbaz Gill was arrested by the police on charges of inciting rebellion in the military on August 9 and is currently in jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, Islamabad Attorney General Jahangir Khan Jadoon requested the high court to suspend the sessions court’s order disallowing extension in Gill’s physical remand.

Responding to the request, acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a notice to Gill ordering him to submit a reply to the petition by August 16.

The sessions court on August 12 rejected the plea by the police seeking an extension in the PTI leader’s physical remand and instead sent him to jail till August 26 on judicial remand.

Shahbaz Gill was produced before the District and Sessions Court by the Kohsar Police on Friday after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

At the time, the investigation officer had asked the court to grant another 12-day physical remand to complete an impending investigation involving the retrieval of Gill’s gadgets including a laptop.

Since the sessions court dismissed the plea, the government challenged the order in the high court on Saturday.

Bail petition

The Additional Sessions Judge of Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Shahbaz Gill till 2pm Tuesday.

During the hearing of the bail application, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry said that the government is deliberately delaying the proceeding on the bail application by not submitting police records and relevant arguments.

responding to the allegation, DSP Legal Hasan Raza said that the entire police record on the suspect is with the high court.

The prosecutor also refuted claims of deliberately delaying the and highlighted that he was not given a copy of the said bail application to begin with.

During the proceedings, the defense counsel asked the judge to let him present his arguments after the police report is presented in the district court.

Thereby, the hearing was postponed till Tuesday afternoon.