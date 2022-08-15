Marcus Stoinis accuses Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has accused Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’ during the ongoing ’The Hundred.

The 32-year-old was furious after being dismissed for a 27-ball 37 by the Pakistan pacer, who returned to professional cricket after remodelling his bowling action.

While on his way back to the pavilion, Stoinis was spotted seemingly imitating Hasnain’s action to be a chucking one.

The 22-year-old was found guilty of having an illegal bowling action and was suspended from bowling earlier this year. He was then reported by umpire Gerard Abood after the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2.

Disappointing reaction from Marcus Stoinis after he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain. How about sticking to playing cricket and letting the officials do their job #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oYOSb12GTr — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 14, 2022

The biomechanics tests in late January confirmed that Hasnain’s action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension.

He then underwent a long rehab and after successfully remodelling the bowling action, he was cleared to bowl again in international cricket.

Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20Is for the Men in Green, where he claimed 29 wickets combined.