Islamabad High Court grants SAPM Atta Tarar 14-day protective bail

The Islamabad High Court granted on Monday 14-day protective bail to Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar.

In his application, Tarar said that a case was registered against him in relation with May 25 incidents on false charges. The case is registered at at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, Lahore.

Tarar said he is ready to appear before the relevant court but the Punjab Police is not letting him approach the court.

The SAPM expressed fear that the police might arrest him before he has the opportunity to appear before the relevant court and requested the IHC to grant him protective.

The IHC approved his request and granted him protective bail for 14 days. It has also ordered the Punjab Police not to arrest him.

On Saturday, Punjab Police raided the old residence of Tarar in Lahore to arrest him.

Tarar, however, was not present as he claimed that he moved from there 15 years ago

Taking a jibe at Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar, Tarar said, “I thought you were a minister but you turned out to be a non-serious person.”

What’s the point of sending police to the house where I don’t live for last 15 years, he tweeted. Is this how you going to run the ministry, he asked.