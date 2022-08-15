Nur-E 75 – first made in Pakistan electric car launched

On the occasion of Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee, the DICE Foundation has launched country’s first locally produced electric car, Nur-E 75.

The prototype of the vehicle, which is expected to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2024, was unveiled in a ceremony at Karachi’s Beach Luxury Hotel.

The car is developed by DICE Foundation, a US-based NGO run by overseas Pakistanis accompanied by local talent and institutes.

Chairman and founder of the DICE Doctor Qureshi termed it a great leap for Pakistan’s economy and a relief for the common man.

“I cannot stress enough the significance of this innovation and how it will be a game-changer both for Pakistan’s economy as well as for the well-being of the common man of Pakistan, once it comes into the market in the last quarter of 2024,” he said.

Currently, the car is a 5-seater hatchback, however, the organization is optimistic about releasing sedans and small SUVs later on the same platform.

The car will also promote eco-friendly technology that will reduce fossil fuel consumption, which will eventually help us preserve the environment.

The EV is equipped with the battery of 35 KwHr, with company claiming that it will be able to cover a distance of 210 KM at the speed of 120 kmph with Air Condition (AC).

The Charging time of the car will be 7 to 8 hr (from regular 220V outlet) on slow charging and 2 hr (from fast DC chargers, still to be tested) with fast charging.

The model car was a well-designed masterpiece with cutting-edge technology and a sleek look that excited the audience.

Dr. Qureshi thanked all the local institutes – Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET), DHA Suffa University (DSU),National College of Arts (NCA), TEVTA Punjab, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Amreli Steels, PSG, Kruddson Aluminum – who helped make this extraordinary advancement possible.