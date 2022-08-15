PSX rises above the 43,000 mark first time since May 2022

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a positive note on Monday as the KSE-100 index gained 764 points, or 1.78%, and rose above the psychological barrier of 43,000 points.

Commercial Banks remain the top contributor to KSE-100 with +240.77 points.

According to the PSX website, K-electric Limited remains the volume leader with 6.35% increase.

The benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 43,621 points.

The share prices of most of the companies that had fallen due to bearishness in the previous weeks largely recovered as investors bought these scrips, which resulted in the PSX index surpassing the psychological barrier of 43,000 points for the first time since May 2022.

The positive market response is due to the decline in the value of the dollar, resumption of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and impending investment from UAE.

On August 14, Deputy Governor State Bank Dr Murtaza Syed said that the country’s economy has come out of a difficult phase.

The American news agency Bloomberg reported that the Saudi Ministry of Finance is going to sign an agreement with the State Bank of Pakistan to renew the deposit of $3 billion. The announcement is expected in the next two days.

The renewal of the deposit for Pakistan will pave the way for the release of next installment from the IMF this month.