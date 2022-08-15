Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation for state visit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (who is also known as MBS) accepted on Monday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation for a state visit to Pakistan.

On Monday, PM Shehbaz had a telephonic conversation with crown prince and deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

During the conversation, the crown prince congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan on 75th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence. MBS also conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. They also reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthening the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties.

PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken by the two sides during the visit of the prime minister in April 2022. They agreed to expedite the ongoing cooperation in investment, energy and trade fields.

The prime minister also thanked MBS for the economic and development support Saudi Arabia extended to Pakistan in times of need.

He also conveyed his deep respects to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.