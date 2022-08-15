PM Shehbaz expresses condolence over Egypt Coptic Church fire deaths

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condoled the loss of precious lives in the accidental fire in Egypt that claimed dozens of lives.

The premier extended sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for their speedy recovery.

At least 41 people were killed in a fire incident during Sunday mass at the Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt’s Coptic Church said in a statement citing health officials.

The death toll includes 18 minors between the ages of 3 to 16.

As per the latest report, the fire broke out as a result of an electrical failure in an air conditioning unit.

Egyptian authorities said in a Facebook post that most of the deaths and injuries were caused by smoke inside church classrooms after the electrical failure.

At least two officers and three civil protection service members were also among the 14 injured, the authorities added.

Church officials believe the fire was accidental, said Coptic Church spokesperson Archpriest Moussa Ibrahim, adding that a priest was among those killed.