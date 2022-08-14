Defying restrictions, people in IIOJK celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan

Despite the presence of huge Indian forces, police personnel, drones, and surveillance CCTVs, the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) raised Pakistani flags in several places at the stroke of midnight on August 14.

The people in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and several areas of Jammu region of the territory express their love for Pakistan.

They raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans vociferously.

The Kashmiris also burst firecrackers in Srinagar to express their joy on Pakistan’s Independence Day without any fear of reprisal from Indian forces which ahead of India’s Independence Day, August 15, have turned the occupied territory into a military garrison and an open-air prison.

The youth also burnt Indian flags that were forcibly given to them by Indian authorities in Baramulla and Budgam areas.

In Indian illegally occupied valley, Kashmiris will mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day.