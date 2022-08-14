Burj Khalifa bleeds green on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in green color on Sunday evening to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan or its silver jubilee.

Videos on social media platforms showed 828-meter super scraper turned green with the appearance of a crescent and a star representing the Pakistani flag.

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan achieved independence from British colonial rule when Britain partitioned the country into two independent dominions, Muslim Pakistan and India.