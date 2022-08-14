Indian man slits throat of wife on court premises after agreeing to compromise

An Indian man slit the throat of his wife on the premises of a court in Hassan district of Karnataka state on Saturday.

The police said the husband also tried to attack the baby but the people intervened and saved him from the suspect.

The incident occurred in a local court of Holenarasipura town. The deceased woman was identified as Chaitra while the suspect was identified as Shivakumar.

The police said that the couple married seven years ago, but had filed a petition of divorce before the court as they could not lead a happy life.

The court had summoned them for compromise as the husband Shivakumar had assured the court that he would bury differences for the sake of his two children.

However, the suspect followed his wife to the washroom where he slit her throat. He also attempted to harm the baby the woman had, but people intervened and saved the child.

Shivakumar also attempted to flee after killing his wife but was chased and held. He was then handed over to the police.

The victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment in the hospital.