Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 7pm | SAMAA TV | 14 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines 7pm | SAMAA TV | 14 August 2022 Aug 14, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 7pm | SAMAA TV | 14 August 2022 Recommended Pakistan Forever: Nation celebrates diamond jubilee today Fire kills 41 during mass in Egypt’s Copt church Indian man slits throat of wife on court premises after agreeing to compromise Related Stories VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much Most Popular London property at heart of Panama Papers, Malik Riaz tussle has fresh ‘charge’ Rupee gains another Rs3.39 against US dollar in interbank Women supporters molested after PTI’s Lahore rally