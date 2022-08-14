75 interesting facts about Pakistan

The largest migration in history. Pakistan came into existence on August 14, 1947. After which the largest migration in the history of the world took place. According to neutral sources, more than 5.5 million Muslims left their native land from different parts of India and came to Pakistan and considered this land as their homeland. .

The country experiences all kinds of weather. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with every blessing in the world. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world where there are warm water beaches, rivers and also the highest mountains.

Pakistan has the second-highest mountain peak in the world, K2. Its height is 28,251 feet and is located in the Karakoram mountain range.

Manchar lake is Asia’s largest lake, which is located in Sindh.

Makli cemetery is one of the oldest cemetery.

Faisal Mosque in Islamabad is South Asia’s biggest mosque.

Haliji Lake in Thatta district is considered to be the largest protected natural lake for birds in Asia. The length of this lake is 2 km and the maximum depth is 16 feet.

ATM on the highest altitude.

Famous fort of Jamshoro.

Polo ground at the highest altitude in Shandur.

Gadani Ship breaking Yard is the world’s third-largest ship breaking yard.

Uniqueness of Ansu Lake

Arifa Karim achieved fame in the world of computers and was a Pakistani.

Thar is home to the ninth-largest desert in the world.

The Red Chilli Market holds the distinction of being the largest chili market in Asia.

The first nuclear power plant in the Islamic world.

A well-trained army ready to defend its homeland at Siachen.

Only Islamic atomic country.

Winner of the second major tank battle since World War II

The history of Pakistan hockey is incomplete without the mention of Sohail Abbas. He scored 348 goals in 311 matches. He is considered as the highest goalscorer in the world.

The highest mountain range in Pakistan is located in Karakoram. Nanga Parbat is located in the Himalayan Mountains, while the Trichmirke Mountains are in the Hindu Kush.

The sixth-largest military power in the world. There are a total of 651,800 officers and personnel in the armed forces of Pakistan. 291,000 personnel are serving in the paramilitary forces, while 550,000 personnel are in the reserve force.

The largest canal system in the world. Pakistan has the largest canal system in the world. 48 million hectares of land is irrigated by this canal system. The total length of canals in Pakistan is 62 648 km.

The second-largest salt mine in the world. It is located in Pind Dadan Khan. Three lakh 50 thousand metric tons of salt is extracted from Khewora salt mines annually.

Pakistan is a paradise of fossils. A large number of animal remains have been found in Pakistan. These include remains of dinosaurs and rhinoceros, along with ancient elephants.

Center of ancient civilizations. Remains of Mehrgarh civilization of 7000 BC in Pakistan have been found in Balochistan. This civilization is called the beginning of the Indus Valley Civilization. The history of the Harappan civilization found in Pakistan dates back to 3300 BC to 1300 BC.

The first dentist in the world was in Mehrgarh 10 thousand years ago. According to a New York Times report, 11 people first got their molars treated in Mehrgarh.

Pakistan is among the nations of the world that spend the most money in charity and welfare works.

Edhi Ambulance Service holds the distinction of being the largest private ambulance service in the world. The Edhi Service also has 2 airplanes and a helicopter which are used in relief activities.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Benazir Bhutto has the honor of being the first woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world. She held the post of PM twice.

Malala Yousafzai was born on July 12, 1997 in Swat Valley, Pakistan. In 2012, she was injured by the Taliban and became a symbol of the struggle for girls’ education around the world. She is the youngest person in the world to assume the post of Prophet of Peace, and also the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The world’s first computer virus was developed in January 1986 by Pakistani youth Amjad Farooq Alvi and Basit Farooq Alvi.

The services of Dr Abdul Salam in the field of physics is of great value. Dr. Abdul Salam made Pakistanis proud by winning the Nobel Prize in 1979.

A record for shooting down aircraft in the shortest time. Muhammad Mehmood Alam was a fighter pilot of Pakistan. He is famous for holding the record of shooting down the most aircraft in one minute. During the 1965 India-Pakistan war, he shot down five Indian aircraft in less than a minute on September 7,1965.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from Faisalabad has set a world record by singing 125 qawwalis.

Ali Moin Nawaz has set a world record with 23 As in A Level exams

The fastest bowler in the world, Shoaib Akhtar, proved to be a nightmare for the batsmen of the world from 1997 to 2011. He also bowled 100 mph twice

Hasan Raza holds the world’s youngest Test cricketer’s card. He made his Test debut in 1994 against Zimbabwe. He was 14 years and 227 days old at that time.

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is the only Test cricketer who has scored Test centuries in 11 countries of the world.

Former captain Zaheer Abbas is also called the Asian Bradman. He is the only batsman from Asia to have scored the most centuries in first-class cricket.

Irfan Mehsud holds 53 martial arts records. Hailing from Dera Ismail Khan, Irfan has hoisted the country’s flag on several occasions.

Mohammad Rashid holds 78 world records. He has also created the most records in the world from Nunchaku

70-year-old Naseemuddin of Pakistan has written a name in the Guinness World Record in the category of the oldest person to break the most apples in one minute.

Samina Baig is the first Pakistani woman and the third Pakistani person to climb Mount Everest. She is the youngest Muslim woman to achieve this feat at the age of 21, as well as the first Pakistani woman to summit the Seven peaks.

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroz Kashif has set a record as the youngest mountaineer to climb the world’s ninth-highest peak Nanga Parbat in Gilgit-Baltistan at the age of 20.

Jahangir Khan, the king of the squash world, has won 555 consecutive matches and has set a world record that is impossible to break.

Pakistan fast bowler Jalaluddin has the honor of scoring the first hat-trick in ODIs. He achieved this honor against Australia in Hyderabad

Shermin Obaid Chinoy, born in 1978 in Karachi, Pakistan, is a journalist and filmmaker. She is the first Pakistani personality to win an Emmy Award and an Oscar. She became more famous because of her movie Saving Face

Pakistan is the third-largest producer of milk in the world. Pakistan produces 62 billion liters of milk annually