Lowest points in Pakistan sports history

Pakistan’s sporting history is filled with some unforgettable moments, from winning the hockey World Cup four times to failing to qualify for the event, from Cricket World Cup 1992 triumph to defeat against Ireland, we have seen them all.

As Pakistan celebrates its Diamond Jubilee, we take a look at the country’s embarrassing moments in the field of sports in major competitions.

Spot-fixing scandal

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were all banned for spot-fixing during Pakistan’s tour of England in 2010, particularly for bowling deliberate no-balls by pre-arrangement during the fourth Test at Lord’s.

The trio, who also served jail sentences in Britain, were given minimum five-year bans by an ICC tribunal while Butt was also given a two-year suspended sentence.

Shahid Afridi ball tampering

In January 2010, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was banned for two T20Is after being found guilty of ball-tampering during an ODI match against Australia in Perth.

Afridi was caught by TV cameras apparently biting the ball on a couple of occasions.

Soon after, Afridi admitted to tampering with the ball while stating that he was embarrassed and shouldn’t have done such a thing.

Sri Lanka cricket team attack

In March 2009, a dozen gunmen attacked Sri Lanka’s cricket team which wounded six players and a British coach and killed at least eight Pakistanis in Lahore.

The driver, Mohammad Khalil, steered the bus to safety with his heroic driving skills which helped save many lives.

No international team visited Pakistan for the next six years after the attack on the Sri Lankan team.

World Cup final loss

Pakistan had a nearly flawless 1999 World Cup campaign with the side topping the table in the group stage and the super six round.

However, an embarrassing performance in the final, where Pakistan collapsed to only 132, against Australia meant that the team fluffed a great opportunity to win another elusive trophy.

Lowest totals in cricket

Pakistan were dismissed for 43 runs during an ODI match against West Indies in 1993 at Cape Town.

Meanwhile, in Test cricket, Pakistan’s lowest score is against South Africa, when they were bundled out for 49 in 2013 at Johannesburg.

FIFA suspends Pakistan twice

Pakistan football has mostly been in the limelight for the wrong reasons, which has severely affected the game in the country.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has been banned twice by FIFA due to third-party interference.

The PFF was first suspended from October 2017 till March 2018. Meanwhile, the second suspension came into effect from April 2021 till July 2022.

Hockey team fails to qualify for Olympics/World Cup

Despite Pakistan’s rich history in hockey, winning multiple Olympic Gold Medals and World Cup titles, the game has descended into a bottomless pit of mediocrity over the last couple of decades.

Pakistan have failed to qualify for back-to-back Olympic Games, 2016 and 2022, while also missing out on the 2023 World Cup. They also faced the humiliation of missing a World Cup for the first time in their history back in 2014.

Worst ever defeat in hockey

Pakistan’s worst-ever defeat in international hockey was a 1-9 loss to Australia in November 2017.

Ireland haunt Pakistan

Pakistan might not have faced Ireland many times across different sports but the latter have always been a tough pill to swallow for the former.

The Irish hockey team defeated Pakistan, 1-0, in the 5-8 position classification match of the Hockey World League in Antwerp which ensured that the Green Shirts failed to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, the Ireland cricket team knocked Pakistan out of the 2007 Cricket World Cup after registering a three-wicket victory in Kingston.

Squash

Pakistan were once a powerhouse in squash with the likes of Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan dominating the sport.

However, at the moment, no Pakistan men’s and women’s player is ranked among the top 50 players in the world.

More than 20 years have passed since a Pakistani player last won a British Open or World Squash Championship.