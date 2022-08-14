Prime minister visits martyred Major Talha’s home

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the home of martyred army pilot Major Talha Mannan who lost his life in the Lasbela helicopter crash.

According to his spokesperson, the premier met the family members of the shaheed pilot. He prayed for the departed soul apart from giving assurance to the family members about their related concerns.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also accompanied the premier during the visit.

Martyred Major Talha lost his life along with six other army men including the Quetta Corps Commander in the Lasbela helicopter crash earlier this month. He left behind a wife and two sons.

The wreckage of the aircraft that was on relief work was found the next day.