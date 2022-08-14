New York mayor hoists Pakistani flag to mark Independence Day

Pakistan’s national flag was hoisted for the first time ever in New York City’s historic spot at Bowling Green to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.

According to a local media outlet, this is the same spot where the American flag was raised in 1783 after the British colonial flag was lowered.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams himself hoisted the Pakistani flag alongside the US flag as national anthems of the both the countries were played amid the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Pakistan Consul General Ayesha Ali, top NYC officials and members of the Pakistani community attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that the credit for this event goes to America Pakistani Advocacy Group’s (APAG) President Ali Rashid who played his magic with NYC mayor’s office. APAG is a non-profit organization seeking to promote Pakistani ethnic identity through educational resources, career opportunities and personal advancements.

On the occasion, Mayor Adams, who is the second Afro-American mayor in history, congratulated the Pakistani people on the golden jubilee of their independence, wishing them “continued progress and prosperity.”

The second Afro-American mayor in history also praised the contributions of Pakistanis to the progress and development of the city. “We value diversity. We welcome everyone. We respect the rights of all—regardless of religion, immigration status, or gender identity.”

Pakistan Consul General Ayesha Ali also thanked Mayor Adams for the honor done to Pakistan. “A country which stands for peace and economic development and connectivity in the region,” she said. “I feel proud to see my country’s flag flying in the middle of this city.”

Ayesha said she is the second female Pakistani consul general and the first to be appointed to the post in the last 30 years.

Adeel Rana, the first Pakistani deputy inspector in the New York Police Department (NYPD) termed the occasion “a very proud moment for us.”

Asim Rehman, the first Muslim-American and the first person of South Asian decent to lead the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH) said he felt proud as a Pakistani. He was appointed as commissioner and the chief administrative law judge of OATH by the NYC mayor.

APAG president Ali Rashid thanked the mayor for this gesture. “Pakistani community is the fourth largest ethnic community in NYC.”