Pakistan’s sporting achievements

The Green Shirts have a rich history

Ever since the country came into existence, Pakistan’s athletes have made a name for themselves in different sporting disciplines.

Be it cricket, hockey, squash or wrestling, Pakistanis have made their country proud by bagging numerous world titles and gold medals.

As Pakistan celebrates its 76th Independence Day, we take a look at the country’s achievements in the field of sports in major competitions.

World Cup

Pakistan have won the World Cup four times in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994.

Olympics

The Green Shirts have won the gold medal in the Olympics thrice in 1960, 1968 and 1984.

Champions Trophy

Pakistan clinched three times Champions Trophy titles in 1978, 1980 and 1994.

Asian Games

Pakistan won the gold medal eight times during the Asian Games in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990 & 2010.

1992 - World Cup

Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup under the leadership of legendary captain Imran Khan by defeating England in the final by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

2009 - ICC World T20

Younis Khan led Pakistan to its maiden T20 World Cup trophy with the Men in Green defeating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

2016 – Number one Test team

Misbah-ul-Haq received the prestigious ICC Test Championship mace for inspiring Pakistan to the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings for the first time since the current rankings system was introduced in 2003.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan outclassed India in the final by 180 runs to clinch the Champions Trophy. Sarafraz Ahmed was the winning captain at The Oval.

Asian Games

Pakistan women’s cricket team won the gold medal during the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Hashim Khan

Pakistan’s legendary squash player Hashim Khan won seven British Open Squash Championships between 1951-56 and 1958.

Azam Khan

Between 1959-62, Azam Khan claimed four British Open titles.

Jahangir Khan

Arguably the greatest squash player of all-time, Jahangir Khan won the World Open six times between 1981-85 and 1988.

He also bagged the British Open for 10 consecutive years between 1982-91.

He is also famous for winning 555 matches in a row during a five-and-a-half-year unbeaten run from 1981 to 1986.

Jansher Khan

Jansher Khan won the World Open title in 1987 and the same tournament seven consecutive times between 1989-96.

He also claimed the British Open six times between 1992 and 1997.

Olympics

Mohammad Bashir won the bronze medal during the 1960 Rome Olympics in the 73kg class. This was also the first individual medal for Pakistan in the prestigious games.

Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s wrestlers have won 21 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Asian Games

Pakistan’s wrestlers have clinched six gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze at the Asian Games over the course of its history.

World Beach Wrestling Championships

Inam Butt won the World Beach Wrestling Championships during 2017 and 2018 in the 86kg category.

Mohammed Yousuf was the 1994 IBSF World Snooker Champion and the 2006 IBSF World Masters Champion.

Mohammad Asif won the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in 2012 and 2019.

Pakistan’s 16-year-old cueist Ahsan Ramzan became the youngest to win the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in 2022.

Pakistan is home to five of the world’s 14 mountains higher than 8,000 metres, and climbing them all is considered the ultimate achievement of any mountaineer.

All the local climbers who have summitted Pakistan’s eight-thousanders are listed here.

Commonwealth Games

Pakistan have won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Asian Games

Pakistan have won one silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Games.

World Cup

Pakistan won the 2020 World Cup while they have also ended up as runners-up on four occasions.

Asian Games

Pakistan have won two silver and six bronze medals at the Asian Games.

Olympics

Pakistan’s Hussain Shah is the only medallist in Boxing during the Olympics. He won a bronze medal during the 1988 Seoul Games.

Commonwealth Games

Pakistan have won one gold, three silver and four bronze during the Commonwealth Games.

Asian Games

Pakistan’s boxers have won six gold, 19 silver and 36 bronze medals during the Asian Games.

Commonwealth Games

Pakistan have won one silver and one bronze at the event so far.

Commonwealth Games

Pakistan has won three gold, three silver and six bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Asian Games

Pakistan has bagged 14 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals at the Asian Games.