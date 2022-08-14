SBP unveils Rs75 banknote with portraits of four founding leaders

On the 75h independence anniversary, the State Bank of Pakistan has unveiled the design of an Rs75 banknote, which will become available in the final week of September.

The commemorative banknote contains the portraits of four founding leaders of the country: Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Mohammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

All banknotes issued so far in Pakistan have only the portrait of Jinnah.

On the new note, even the portrait of Jinnah marks a break with the traditional designs.

The new portrait has been taken from the rare collection of Agha Zaiuddin Barni (Z.D. Barni), who was the official photographer for the Quaid-e-Azam during his time as Governor-General.

The portrait of Iqbal, Syed Ahmed Khan, and Fatima Jinnah have been included “to recognize and acknowledge their contribution in Pakistan movement,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights our focus on environmental sustainability,” it said.

The reverse side vignette features not only the picture of the national animal but also of the national tree, Deodar.

The emerald green color of the note signifies the Islamic identity of Pakistan and the white color represents the multi-religious dimension of the country, the SBP said.

The note has all the latest security features.

The vignette on the reverse side of the banknote is inspired from the artwork banknote done by Sara Khan, a young and upcoming artist from Pakistan, according to the SBP.

The SBP in its release has also provided the following brief biographies of the founding leaders:

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was one of the most prominent Muslim reformers and educationists of South Asia.

He advocated modern education and reforms in Muslims’ outlook so as to enable them to survive and flourish in the changing environment.

He laid the foundation for freedom with Aligarh Movement and establishment of the Aligarh University. He is also considered to be the pioneer of the Two-Nation theory and Muslim nationalism in the Sub-continent.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal

The philosophical underpinning for a separate Muslim identity was provided by the Poet-Philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who reminded Muslims of their latent potential and first proposed the idea of a separate Muslim homeland in the Sub-continent.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

The struggle for independence was headed ably and brought to a fruitful conclusion by Quaid-e-Azam, who thereafter became the face of the nation and the symbol of its unity.

The photograph of the Quaid-e-Azam used for the banknote is from the rare collection of Mr. Z.D. Barni (Agha Zaiuddin Barni), who was the official photographer for the Quaid-e-Azam during his time as Governor General.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah

Quaid-e-Azam was supported unfailingly by Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, whose presence on the banknote serves as a reminder and acknowledgement of the role of women in the freedom movement and the singular price paid by them both during the struggle and immediately following independence.