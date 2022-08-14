Independence Day: Babar Azam among three cricketers to receive civil awards

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam and two others will receive civil awards on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The prolific runs-getter will become the youngest Pakistan cricketer to be conferred with the prestigious award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s third-highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women’s captain Bismah Maroof will receive Tamgah-e-Imtiaz and Blind cricketer Masood Jan will receive the Pride of Performance award.

PCB CONGRATULATES Masood Jan (blind cricketer), Pakistan men's team captain Babar Azam and Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof at being conferred with civil awards on Pakistan's 75th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/dscGoqJ5Zq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2022

It must be noted that President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of the country.