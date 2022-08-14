Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Independence Day: Babar Azam among three cricketers to receive civil awards

He will become the youngest Pakistan cricketer to receive the award
Samaa Web Desk Aug 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam and two others will receive civil awards on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

The prolific runs-getter will become the youngest Pakistan cricketer to be conferred with the prestigious award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s third-highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women’s captain Bismah Maroof will receive Tamgah-e-Imtiaz and Blind cricketer Masood Jan will receive the Pride of Performance award.

It must be noted that President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of the country.

Cricket

PCB

Babar Azam

Bismah Mahroof

Masood Jan

Civil awards

Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Tamgah-e-Imtiaz

Pride of Performance

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div